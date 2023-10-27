Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 3.25 cents at $5.7350 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.8225 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 4.50 cents at $3.9550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .25 cent at $12.9375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.8282 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 4.25 cents at $2.3575 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose 1.20 cents at $.6915 a pound.