Grains mixed,Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. was up 5 cents at $6.24 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 11.50 cents at $5.9750 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 5.50 cents at 3.43 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 2.50 cents at $13.50 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.7715 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $2.4260 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 1.40 cents at $.8532 a pound.

