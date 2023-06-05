Grains mixed,Livestock mixed
Wheat for Jul. was up 5 cents at $6.24 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 11.50 cents at $5.9750 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 5.50 cents at 3.43 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 2.50 cents at $13.50 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.7715 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $2.4260 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 1.40 cents at $.8532 a pound.
Alleged Capitol rioter charged ... Town's inspector general under investigation ... Special needs bakery ... Belmont kickoff
Alleged Capitol rioter charged ... Town's inspector general under investigation ... Special needs bakery ... Belmont kickoff