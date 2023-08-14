Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. lost 10.75 cents at $6.16 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.7575 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 8 cents at 4.27 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 10.25 cents at $13.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.7975 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.53 cents at $2.4622 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $1.0225 a pound.

Streaming Now
Record OT pay on LI ... Nurses authorize strike ... Destination Downtown: Hampton Bays Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo suspect off suicide watch ... Fatal Laurel Hollow crash ... Bus fare hike ... Alzheimer's caregivers

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Record OT pay on LI ... Nurses authorize strike ... Destination Downtown: Hampton Bays Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo suspect off suicide watch ... Fatal Laurel Hollow crash ... Bus fare hike ... Alzheimer's caregivers

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME