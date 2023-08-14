Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Sep. lost 10.75 cents at $6.16 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.7575 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 8 cents at 4.27 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 10.25 cents at $13.91 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.7975 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.53 cents at $2.4622 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $1.0225 a pound.
