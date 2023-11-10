Grains mixed, Livestock mostly higher

Wheat for Dec. fell 5.50 cents at $5.7525 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4 cents at $4.64 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 13.75 cents at 3.4675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 5.75 cents at $13.3350 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .18 cent at $1.7417 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .72 cent at $2.2972 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.7190 a pound.