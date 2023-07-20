Business

Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 26.25 cents at $7.2250 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .50 cent at $5.36 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.4450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 13.50 cents at $14.8150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 2.42 cents at $1.8272 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.05 cents at $2.4927 a pound; Aug. lean hogs advanced 4.15 cents at $1.0090 a pound.

Streaming Now
Water quality hits new low … Gilgo unsolved murders … GSB Music festival Credit: Newsday

Updated 57 minutes ago Gilgo investigation updates ... Water quality hits new low ... Pop-up workout ... Long Island hot dogs

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Water quality hits new low … Gilgo unsolved murders … GSB Music festival Credit: Newsday

Updated 57 minutes ago Gilgo investigation updates ... Water quality hits new low ... Pop-up workout ... Long Island hot dogs

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime