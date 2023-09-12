Business

Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 3.75 cents at $5.5725 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.25 cent at $4.7125 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 1 cent at $4.9775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 11.25 cents at $13.6625 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.8435 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .53 cent at $2.5585 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 1.18 cents at $.84 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
88-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested … COVID booster … Best cider doughnuts Credit: Newsday

Family taking teen off life support ... 88-year-old woman stabbed ... Jets win, lose Rodgers ... Tracking Lee

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
88-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested … COVID booster … Best cider doughnuts Credit: Newsday

Family taking teen off life support ... 88-year-old woman stabbed ... Jets win, lose Rodgers ... Tracking Lee

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME