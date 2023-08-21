Business

Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 7.50 cents at $6.02 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3.50 cents at $4.7525 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 1 cent at $4.42 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 14.75 cents at $13.7350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 1.10 cents at $1.79 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.02 cents at $2.4672 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .05 cent at $.8080 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI's deadly month on roads … HS football training camps … Destination Downtown: Sag Harbor Credit: Newsday

Updated 3 minutes ago Deer Park apartment fire ... Drone privacy concerns ... Wallaby rescued ... HS football training camps

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI's deadly month on roads … HS football training camps … Destination Downtown: Sag Harbor Credit: Newsday

Updated 3 minutes ago Deer Park apartment fire ... Drone privacy concerns ... Wallaby rescued ... HS football training camps

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME