Business

Grains mixed, Livstock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 10.50 cents at $5.8175 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 2.50 cents at $4.6575 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 10.50 cents at $4.97 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 11 cents at $13.6050 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost .35 cent at $1.8002 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $2.5167 a pound; Oct. lean hogs dropped 1.65 cents at $.8215 pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Island beaches open … Student loan payments due, again … Feed me: Fish Tacos Credit: Newsday

HIV/AIDS toll on Blacks, Latinos ... Long Island beaches open ... No mask mandate ... Fall movie preview 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Island beaches open … Student loan payments due, again … Feed me: Fish Tacos Credit: Newsday

HIV/AIDS toll on Blacks, Latinos ... Long Island beaches open ... No mask mandate ... Fall movie preview 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Labor Day Sale

Subscribe for only 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime