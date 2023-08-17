Business

Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 6.50 cents at $5.91 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 5.75 cents at $4.7075 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 12 cents at $4.28 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 6 cents at $13.39 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 1.63 cents at $1.7802 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.05 cents at $2.4412 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was rose 1.88 cents at $.7980 a pound.

