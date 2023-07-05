Business

Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 3.50 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 9.50 cents at $5.5325 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 14.25 cents at $4.05 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 4 cents at $15.75 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .27 cent at $1.7625 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .85 cent at $2.4767 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 2.60 cents at $.9952 a pound.

