Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 3.50 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 9.50 cents at $5.5325 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 14.25 cents at $4.05 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 4 cents at $15.75 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .27 cent at $1.7625 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .85 cent at $2.4767 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 2.60 cents at $.9952 a pound.
Updated 33 minutes ago Shark patrols stepped up ... Deadly DWI in Suffolk ... Welding hobby turns into career ... Helping adaptable athletes catch waves
Updated 33 minutes ago Shark patrols stepped up ... Deadly DWI in Suffolk ... Welding hobby turns into career ... Helping adaptable athletes catch waves