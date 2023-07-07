Business

Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 2 cents at $6.4275 a bushel; Jul. corn was gained 4 cents at $5.67 a bushel; Sep. oats down 12.5 cents at $4.1675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 28 cents at $15.1175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle up 1.33 cents at $1.7530 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 4 cents at $2.4357 a pound; Jul. lean hogs down 4 cents at $.9822 a pound.

