Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

Business

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 8.25 cents at $6.0525 a bushel; Sep. corn up 6.50 cents at $4.70 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 5.25 cents at $4.3950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 7.50 cents at $13.4475 a bushel.

Beef was high and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .47 cent at $1.7827 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $2.4617 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off 1 cent at $.7995 a pound.

