Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off .75 cent at $6.3825 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .25 cent at $4.8425 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8 cents at $4.2075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 27.25 cents at $14.09 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.8125 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle felle .50 cent at $2.48 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .37 cent at $1.0177 a pound.