Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off 5 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 9.75 cents at $5.63 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 24.25 cents at $4.2925 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans decclined 35.25 cents at $15.3975 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 2.28 cents at $1.7397 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .59 cent at $2.4767 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 2.70 cents at $1.0222 a pound.