Business

Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 10.75 cents at $6.4325 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.8575 a bushel; Sep. oats was unchanged at $4.0675 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 38 cents at $14.38 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .27 cent at $1.7992 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was rose 1.13 cents at $2.4670 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $1.0152 a pound.

Streaming Now
The cost of wind farms ... Charges in deadly drug overdose ... Karate kids throw out first pitch Credit: Newsday

Gilgo defense: No cheek swab ... The cost of wind farms ... On the lookout for sharks ... Playing with fire at Metal Magic Camp

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
The cost of wind farms ... Charges in deadly drug overdose ... Karate kids throw out first pitch Credit: Newsday

Gilgo defense: No cheek swab ... The cost of wind farms ... On the lookout for sharks ... Playing with fire at Metal Magic Camp

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME