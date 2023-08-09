Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 10.75 cents at $6.4325 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.8575 a bushel; Sep. oats was unchanged at $4.0675 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 38 cents at $14.38 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .27 cent at $1.7992 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was rose 1.13 cents at $2.4670 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $1.0152 a pound.