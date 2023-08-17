Business

Grains mixedr, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was fell 8.25 cents at $5.8950 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 3.50 cents at $4.73 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 3 cents at 4.3775 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 2 cents at $13.3675 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .72 cent at $1.7805 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.10 cents at $2.4427 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .98 cent at $.7915 a pound.

