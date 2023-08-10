Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. gained 2.75 cents at $6.3775 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 2.25 cents at $4.8325 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 1.25 cents at 4.1575 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 19.50 cents at $14.12 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .53 cent at $1.8110 pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .85 cent at $2.48 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .07 cent at $1.0172 a pound.

