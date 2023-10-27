Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was off 4 cents at $5.7550 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.50 cents at $4.8075 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 5 cents at 4.0225 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 17.75 cents at $12.9750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 2.30 cents at $1.84 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $2.3690 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose 1.85 cents at $.7047 a pound.