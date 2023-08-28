Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher
Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $5.88 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 7.75 cents at $4.7850 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 4.25 cents at 4.8250 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 14.25 cents at $13.9525 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.8070 pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.63 cents at $2.5025 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 2.03 cents at $.8185 a pound.
