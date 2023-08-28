Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $5.88 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 7.75 cents at $4.7850 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 4.25 cents at 4.8250 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 14.25 cents at $13.9525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.8070 pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.63 cents at $2.5025 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 2.03 cents at $.8185 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI will see rough surf from storms ... Invasive species taking over ... Destination Downtown: Greenport Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

School bus cameras delayed ... New turf fields at Hempstead HS ... Massapequa softball parade ... Groucho Marx's Great Neck home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI will see rough surf from storms ... Invasive species taking over ... Destination Downtown: Greenport Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

School bus cameras delayed ... New turf fields at Hempstead HS ... Massapequa softball parade ... Groucho Marx's Great Neck home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME