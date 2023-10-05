Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 13.25 cents at $5.7225 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.25 cents at $4.8850 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 4.50 cents at $4.34 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 4.75 cents at $12.6575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.8180 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 1.13 cents at $2.4805 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .65 cent at $.8017 a pound.