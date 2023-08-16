Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was off .75 cent at $5.9775 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 5.50 cents at $4.6950 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 11.25 cents at 4.4075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 11.50 cents at $13.3475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .33 cent at $1.7877 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at $2.4537 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .03 cent at $.7817 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New charges for Alec Baldwin? … Mayor used town credit card … Farmingdale hot spots Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Suspect knocked down by cops ID'd ... Passport relief? ... Terror threat arrest ... Fresh food for diabetics 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New charges for Alec Baldwin? … Mayor used town credit card … Farmingdale hot spots Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Suspect knocked down by cops ID'd ... Passport relief? ... Terror threat arrest ... Fresh food for diabetics 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME