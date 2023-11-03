Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 7 cents at $5.7250 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 7.25 cents at $4.7725 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 4.50 cents at 3.72 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 23.50 cents at $13.2750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .80 cent at $1.8387 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 2.02 cents at $2.4060 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.52 cents at $.7175 a pound.

