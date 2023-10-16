Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1 cent at $5.78 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.90 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 7.25 cents at $3.8525 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 5 cents at $12.81 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.8550 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 2.42 cents at $2.4865 a pound; Dec. lean hogs declined 12.58 cents at $.6947 a pound.

