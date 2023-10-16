Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1 cent at $5.78 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.90 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 7.25 cents at $3.8525 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 5 cents at $12.81 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.8550 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 2.42 cents at $2.4865 a pound; Dec. lean hogs declined 12.58 cents at $.6947 a pound.
Probe into more Gilgo victims ... Patchogue Motel murder arrest ... Montauk beach replenishment ... Downtown Rockville Centre
Probe into more Gilgo victims ... Patchogue Motel murder arrest ... Montauk beach replenishment ... Downtown Rockville Centre