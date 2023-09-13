Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. gained 8.75 cents at $5.69 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .75 cent at $4.64 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 3 cents at 4.69 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 4.25 cents at $13.36 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off 1 cent at $1.8315 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was down 1.82 cents at $2.5350 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.30 cents at $.8397 a pound.

