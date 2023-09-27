Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 7.50 cents at $5.85 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4 cents at $4.8475 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.37 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 25 cents at $13.16 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .35 cent at $1.8482 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 1.17 cents at $2.52 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.8180 a pound.