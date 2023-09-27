Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 7.50 cents at $5.85 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4 cents at $4.8475 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.37 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 25 cents at $13.16 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .35 cent at $1.8482 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 1.17 cents at $2.52 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.8180 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Funeral for Farmingdale band chaperone … Paper and package plant closing … Jets superfan Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Prosecutors: DNA from Heuermann matches pizza box ... Service for Farmingdale band chaperone ... Trump skipping debate ... Giant Powerball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Funeral for Farmingdale band chaperone … Paper and package plant closing … Jets superfan Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Prosecutors: DNA from Heuermann matches pizza box ... Service for Farmingdale band chaperone ... Trump skipping debate ... Giant Powerball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME