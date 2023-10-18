Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1 cent at $5.77 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.92 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 6.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 3.75 cents at $12.9925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .53 cent at $1.8547 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $2.48 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost 1.38 cents at $.6767 a pound.

