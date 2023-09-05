Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. rose 6 cents at $5.7250 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 6.25 cents at $4.71 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 1.25 cents at 4.6475 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 7.25 cents at $13.49 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.7995 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .48 cent at $2.5137 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .12 cent at $.8217 a pound.

