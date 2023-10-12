Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. rose 15.50 cents at $5.7150 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 8 cents at $4.96 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 12.25 cents at 3.8350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 37.50 cents at $12.90 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.8540 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 1.85 cents at $2.5202 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.8210 pound.

