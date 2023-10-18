Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. rose 9.75 cents at $5.8025 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3 cents at $4.92 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 3.25 cents at 3.71 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 14.25 cents at $13.11 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.8572 pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.68 cents at $2.4712 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .47 cent at $.6802 pound.
Connetquot to sue over mascot ban ... LIE road work ... Jake's 58 shutdown ... Darkside turns 25
Connetquot to sue over mascot ban ... LIE road work ... Jake's 58 shutdown ... Darkside turns 25