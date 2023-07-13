Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 6.25 cents at $6.2750 a bushel; Jul. corn advanced 43.75 cents at $5.9350 a bushel, Jul. oats was unchanged at 3.9475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 29.50 cents at $15.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.7690 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.57 cents at $4.45 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 1.18 cents at $1.0235 a pound.