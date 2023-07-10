Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. was off 3.25 cents at $6.3625 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 10.25 cents at $5.7075 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 7.75 cents at 4.14 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 22.50 cents at $15.08 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.7720 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .83 cent at $4.4625 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.9880 a pound.

