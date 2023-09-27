Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 9.50 cents at $5.7950 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.50 cents at $4.8325 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 4.25 cents at 4.2475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .50 cent at $13.0325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.8490 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at $2.5152 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .50 cent at $.8212 a pound.

