Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Jul. was up 3.50 cents at $6.3375 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 13 cents at $6.1725 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 7.50 cents at 3.66 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at $13.7275 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .85 cent at $1.7907 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $2.3905 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.8717 a pound.
Updated 49 minutes ago New charges in Jericho crash ... Low flying chopper ... LI license plate ... Pickleball at home
Updated 49 minutes ago New charges in Jericho crash ... Low flying chopper ... LI license plate ... Pickleball at home