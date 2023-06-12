Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. was up 3.50 cents at $6.3375 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 13 cents at $6.1725 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 7.50 cents at 3.66 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at $13.7275 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .85 cent at $1.7907 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $2.3905 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.8717 a pound.

Streaming Now
Riverhead student arrested … Lido Beach sinkhole repair … Flag football championship Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 49 minutes ago New charges in Jericho crash ... Low flying chopper ... LI license plate ... Pickleball at home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Riverhead student arrested … Lido Beach sinkhole repair … Flag football championship Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 49 minutes ago New charges in Jericho crash ... Low flying chopper ... LI license plate ... Pickleball at home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME