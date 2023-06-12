Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 3.50 cents at $6.3375 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 13 cents at $6.1725 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 7.50 cents at 3.66 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at $13.7275 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .85 cent at $1.7907 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $2.3905 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.8717 a pound.