Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. rose 9.75 cents at $5.8025 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3 cents at $4.92 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 3.25 cents at 3.71 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 14.25 cents at $13.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.8572 pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.68 cents at $2.4712 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .47 cent at $.6802 pound.

