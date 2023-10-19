Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 7.50 cents at $5.8450 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.9375 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 5 cents at $13.0425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.8572 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.60 cents at $2.4640 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .58 cent at $.6825 a pound.