Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 7.50 cents at $5.8450 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.9375 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 5 cents at $13.0425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.8572 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.60 cents at $2.4640 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .58 cent at $.6825 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
High School student pleads guilty to murder … Brookhaven cancer lawsuit … What's up on Long Island Credit: Newsday

New evidence in Gilgo case ... Jake's 58 still closed ... Biden to address nation ... Halloween decor

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
High School student pleads guilty to murder … Brookhaven cancer lawsuit … What's up on Long Island Credit: Newsday

New evidence in Gilgo case ... Jake's 58 still closed ... Biden to address nation ... Halloween decor

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME