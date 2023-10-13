Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 24.25 cents at $5.7675 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.25 cent at $4.91 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 18.25 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 19 cents at $12.76 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .43 cents at $1.8555 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .43 cent at $2.5107 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .07 cent at $.8205 a pound.