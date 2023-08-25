Business

Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 11.75 cents at $5.9150 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .50 cent at $4.7125 a bushel; Sep. oats advanced 14.25 cents at $4.7425 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 6.50 cents at $13.7050 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 1.10 cents at $1.7930 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .97 cent at $2.4692 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .23 cent at $.8170 a pound.

