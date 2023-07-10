Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 3 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 2 cents at $5.69 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 2.25 cents at $4.1450 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 12.25 cents at $15.24 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle rose 2.22 cents at $1.7752 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.70 cents at $2.4627 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .68 cents at $.9890 a pound.
