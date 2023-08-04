Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher
Wheat for Sep. rose 6 cents at $6.33 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.50 cents at $4.8425 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 4.75 cents at 4.1975 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 15.25 cents at $14.2875 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 2.40 centsat $1.8090 pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.57 cents at $2.4952 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .02 cent at $1.0102 a pound.
