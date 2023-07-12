Business

Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 10 cents at $6.5525 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 8 cents at $5.70 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.25 cents at $4.2050 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 7 cents at $15.3150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.7890 a pound; Aug. feeder was up .10 cent at $2.4592 a pound; Jul. lean hogs advanced 2.28 cents at $1.0205 a pound.

Streaming Now
FDNY Lt. honored in Suffolk … Over-the-counter birth control pill … 80-year-old weightlifter  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Skeletal remains found ... Redo congressional lines ... Suffolk water warning ... What's up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
FDNY Lt. honored in Suffolk … Over-the-counter birth control pill … 80-year-old weightlifter  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Skeletal remains found ... Redo congressional lines ... Suffolk water warning ... What's up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME