Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 10 cents at $6.5525 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 8 cents at $5.70 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.25 cents at $4.2050 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 7 cents at $15.3150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.7890 a pound; Aug. feeder was up .10 cent at $2.4592 a pound; Jul. lean hogs advanced 2.28 cents at $1.0205 a pound.