Business

Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 4.25 cents at $5.89 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 5.50 cents at $4.7625 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 6.25 cents at $4.8450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $13.9425 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.8075 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.73 cents at $2.4935 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.08 cents at $.8090 pound.

