Business

Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 29 cents at $6.54 a bushel; Jul. corn advanced 53.75 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $4.0525 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 8.50 cents at $15.1150 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 2.28 cents at $1.7765 a pound; Aug. feeder rose .90 cent at $2.4507 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .48 cent at $1.0220 a pound.

Streaming Now
Massapequa neighbors stunned  … DA, SCPD speak out Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Shocking Gilgo killings arrest ... Neighbors stunned ... DA, SCPD speak out

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Massapequa neighbors stunned  … DA, SCPD speak out Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Shocking Gilgo killings arrest ... Neighbors stunned ... DA, SCPD speak out

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME