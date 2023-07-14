Grains mostly higher, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 29 cents at $6.54 a bushel; Jul. corn advanced 53.75 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $4.0525 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 8.50 cents at $15.1150 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 2.28 cents at $1.7765 a pound; Aug. feeder rose .90 cent at $2.4507 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .48 cent at $1.0220 a pound.