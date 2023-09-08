Business

Grains mostly higher,Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 11.25 cents at $5.9650 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3.50 cents at $4.7025 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.9750 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 10 cents at $13.5950 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.8310 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.20 cents at $2.5527 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.97 cents at $.8135 pound.

