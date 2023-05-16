Grains mostly lower and Livestock mixed
Wheat for Jul. lost 13.25 cents at $6.4750 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 11.25 cents at $5.8125 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 4 cents at 3.45 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 36.75 cents at $13.64 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.6387 a pound; May. feeder cattle fell .80 cent at $2.0570 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 1.05 cents at $.8720 a pound.
"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters
"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters