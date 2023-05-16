Business

Grains mostly lower and Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. lost 13.25 cents at $6.4750 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 11.25 cents at $5.8125 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 4 cents at 3.45 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 36.75 cents at $13.64 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.6387 a pound; May. feeder cattle fell .80 cent at $2.0570 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 1.05 cents at $.8720 a pound.

