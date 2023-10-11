Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off 2.50 cents at $5.56 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.50 cents at $4.88 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 13.50 cents at 3.9575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 19 cents at $12.5250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.93 cents at $1.8450 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained 2.22 cents at $2.5017 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.8215 pound.

