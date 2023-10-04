Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 9.50 cents at $5.59 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.8525 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 1.50 cents at $4.2950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 10 cents at $12.7050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell 1.82 cents at $1.8165 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was down 3.88 cents at $2.4692 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .73 cent at $.7952 a pound.

