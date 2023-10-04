Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 9.50 cents at $5.59 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.8525 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 1.50 cents at $4.2950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 10 cents at $12.7050 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle fell 1.82 cents at $1.8165 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was down 3.88 cents at $2.4692 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .73 cent at $.7952 a pound.
Updated 30 minutes ago Deadly fire in Commack ... Trump fraud case ... Fire Island erosion ... Hamptons Film Festival
Updated 30 minutes ago Deadly fire in Commack ... Trump fraud case ... Fire Island erosion ... Hamptons Film Festival