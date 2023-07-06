Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. fell 15 cents at $6.47 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 18.50 cents at $5.6675 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 14.25 cents at 4.1675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 21.50 cents at $15.2575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.7457 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.43 cents at $2.4227 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs fell 1.22 cents at $1.0005 a pound.

Streaming Now
MS-13 gang member pleads guilty … Ferry jump sparks investigation, fine … What's Up on LI  Credit: Newsday

Student in a coma ... Jake's 58 sound buffer ... State funding for LI bridges ... Ice cream tour 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
MS-13 gang member pleads guilty … Ferry jump sparks investigation, fine … What's Up on LI  Credit: Newsday

Student in a coma ... Jake's 58 sound buffer ... State funding for LI bridges ... Ice cream tour 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME