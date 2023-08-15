Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. lost 17.50 cents at $5.9850 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 11.75 cents at $4.64 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2.50 cents at 4.2950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 29.75 cents at $13.2325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.7910 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .35 cent at $2.4587 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .95 cent at $.7820 a pound.

