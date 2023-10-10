Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. lost 14.25 cents at $5.5850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.75 cents at $4.8550 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 11.25 cents at 4.0925 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was rose 7.25 cents at $12.7150 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.8257 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 1.05 cents at $2.4795 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.8195 a pound.
